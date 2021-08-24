Dickson events coming up

(DICKSON, TN) Dickson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickson:

Radney Foster Live at Storytellers Hideaway Farm. Johnny Cash's former farm Bon Aqua, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 9347 Old Highway 46, Bon Aqua, TN 37025

Radney Foster live at Storytellers Hideaway Farm Bon Aqua, Tn. September 21, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund Cumberland Furnace, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Memphis, Memphis, TN 37051

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Burns Church of God of Prophecy Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Our good buddy Kerry Lampley texted me and asked if we were available for Sunday, August 29th. As I was away from home at the time I couldn't answer his question but told him I'd let him know upon...

August 7 2021 Golf Cart Safari Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Saturday August 7, 2021 / 7:00 pm Join Ranger Eric for a golf cart tour of the Montgomey Bell Golf Course. Learn some of the history of the park as well as see some wildlife on the golf course...

Petco Adoption Event with Last Chance Pet Rescue, Inc. 08/28/21 Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 226 Thornton Dr, Dickson, TN

Dogs to be decided & added with Info closer to event<3 check our Adopt-a-pet here: https://www.adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/82093-last-chance-pet-rescue-inc-white-bluff-tennessee We will be at...