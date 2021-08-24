Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson, TN

Dickson events coming up

Posted by 
Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 7 days ago

(DICKSON, TN) Dickson is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dickson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgMD1_0bbOpMzE00

Radney Foster Live at Storytellers Hideaway Farm. Johnny Cash's former farm

Bon Aqua, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 9347 Old Highway 46, Bon Aqua, TN 37025

Radney Foster live at Storytellers Hideaway Farm Bon Aqua, Tn. September 21, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJ2vM_0bbOpMzE00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Cumberland Furnace, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Memphis, Memphis, TN 37051

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009stM_0bbOpMzE00

Burns Church of God of Prophecy

Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Our good buddy Kerry Lampley texted me and asked if we were available for Sunday, August 29th. As I was away from home at the time I couldn't answer his question but told him I'd let him know upon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MHeor_0bbOpMzE00

August 7 2021 Golf Cart Safari

Burns, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Saturday August 7, 2021 / 7:00 pm Join Ranger Eric for a golf cart tour of the Montgomey Bell Golf Course. Learn some of the history of the park as well as see some wildlife on the golf course...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKlOq_0bbOpMzE00

Petco Adoption Event with Last Chance Pet Rescue, Inc. 08/28/21

Dickson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 226 Thornton Dr, Dickson, TN

Dogs to be decided & added with Info closer to event<3 check our Adopt-a-pet here: https://www.adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/82093-last-chance-pet-rescue-inc-white-bluff-tennessee We will be at...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
112
Followers
400
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Dickson, TN
City
Bon Aqua, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Golf Course#Tn 37025
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy