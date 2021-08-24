Live events coming up in Salinas

(SALINAS, CA) Salinas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salinas:

VIP Petcare at Collier Feed Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 101 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted. Contact Details: Phone: (800) 427-7973

T-Shirt Class Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come learn a new skill!! Learn how to make a custom t-shirt. You will learn hands on how to make a product from start to finish!! We are in Suite 203-A 2nd floor. Also check out other Workshops in...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Salinas, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Salinas, CA 93901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Faith & Miracle Tent Meeting — Comunidad de Fe a las Naciones Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1047 Rogge Rd, Salinas, CA

Faith and Miracle Tent Meetings with Henry Falany and Pastor Alejandro Musumeci . We will be praying for divine healing and every need under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. From August 26 to...

Natividad Farmers' Market Salinas, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1441 Constitution Blvd, Salinas, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - OctoberWednesdays, 11AM - 3:30PM Location:1441 Constitution Boulevard