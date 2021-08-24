Events on the Picayune calendar

(PICAYUNE, MS) Picayune has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Picayune:

1 Week Captain's License Class in Picayune, MS Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 Dauphin St, Picayune, MS

Earn Your Captain’s License Our Captain’s License class in Picayune, MS features in person instruction in a fun and relaxed environment. Our instructors are experienced captains, in fact we are...

BACKYARD BLUES CONCERT SERIES Picayune, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 286 Magnolia Drive, Picayune, MS 39466

Come enjoy some live local music in our shady backyard. All you need is your festival chairs and $10. Food and beverage will be available.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI MUSIC FESTIVAL Kiln, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln, MS 39556

FIRST EVER SOUTH MISSISSIPPI MUSIC FEST @ HANCOCK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

LABOR DAY WEEKEND COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL WITH JOHN ANDERSON Kiln, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4814 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln, MS 39556

3 days of country music and camping , plus food , bull riding and jump jumps for the kids and on sunday a $1000 corn hole tournament

Revival Night Picayune, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 Hwy 11 S, Picayune, MS

Revival Nights is coming! We are so stoked to see all that God has planned. Make sure you show up & lean in to what God has for you! We can't wait to see you August 29 @ 6PM!