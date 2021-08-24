Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dyersburg, TN

Dyersburg events coming up

Posted by 
Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 7 days ago

(DYERSBURG, TN) Dyersburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dyersburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46EvUI_0bbOpISK00

Newbern: Food Rite — Lifeline Blood Services

Newbern, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 120 TN-77, Newbern, TN

LIFELINE Blood Services 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20 Dyersburg, TN 38024 Phone: (731) 427-4431 Toll Free: (800) 924-6572 Fax: (731) 422-4712 Hours of Operation: Sunday - Tuesday: 10am ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YEIL_0bbOpISK00

Director's Cut - Lighting

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 410 W Court St, Dyersburg, TN

Are you a business owner? Interested in a new creative outlet? Want to build your advertising/YouTube/TikTok skills? Sign up for FREE Director's Cut classes at McIver's Grant Public Library...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PR4Iz_0bbOpISK00

Join us for Fall Cheer!!!

Dyersburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

CFA Dyersburg Gems Cheer! Join our State ranked program!!!!!!!! ?? Fall registration is now open!!! CHAMPION FORCE CHEERLEADING "A dedicated FORCE empowering youth" Champion Force Cheer welcomes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcAQD_0bbOpISK00

TRA Varsity Football @ Halls

Halls, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Halls (TN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (Millington, TN) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
175
Followers
390
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newbern, TN
Dyersburg, TN
Government
City
Dyersburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Millington, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#W Court St#Mciver#State#Tipton Rosemark Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy