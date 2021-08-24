What’s up Brownsville: Local events calendar

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Brownsville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Brownsville:

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest: Road Trip Edition (Brownsville) Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1150 Market Square St, Brownsville, TX 78520

Hit the open road with Texas Monthly and Daniel Vaughn from October 9-17. 60 barbecue joints, 10 days, and 3 pit stop events. Let's ride!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Brownsville, TX 78520

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Brownsville, Brownsville, TX 78520

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Superstar Sales Challenge For Financial Advisors Brownsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

GET READY TO TAKE YOUR BUSINESS TO THE NEXT LEVEL BY LEARNING THE BIGGEST SECRETS FOR SCALING YOUR ENTIRE SALES PROCESS - ADD MORE CLIENTS About this Event Marketing to EVERYONE, yet closing...

Engaged Workshop: Share Your Work Brownsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:40 AM

Address: 1201 W University Dr, Edinburg, Texas 78539, One W. University Blvd, Brownsville, Texas 78500, Edinburg, TX 78520

Learn how to prepare your research, creative works, or service-learning projects for the presentation at an academic event.