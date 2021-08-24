Live events coming up in Brenham
(BRENHAM, TX) Live events are coming to Brenham.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brenham:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 115 W Alamo St, Brenham, TX
Looking to spruce up your front porch or backyard patio? Join us for a DIY Porch Planter & Bench Workshop! We have a variety of porch planter & bench designs to choose from. We provide all the...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 1500 Salem Rd, Brenham, TX
Due to the winter weather storm, our cry room at church got flooded. Let's clean it and revamp it. We want to make this great; please come help clean and build furniture August 29th after church.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 8002 Fuelburg Pease Lane, Brenham, TX 77833
It's not your usual gala fund raising event. Come celebrate with a Texas-style dinner and boot scoot!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Gather together for a time of worship, teaching from the Bible and ministry. Worship is "Family Style" and children are an important part of our corporate worship.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 111 W Main St, Brenham, TX
The upcoming Lee Greenwood concert at The Barnhill Center in Brenham has been rescheduled. Originally set for Saturday, August 14 , the concert has been moved back two weeks to Saturday, August...
