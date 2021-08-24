Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Live events coming up in Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 7 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Twentynine Palms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Twentynine Palms area:

Geology and Cultural History of Cottonwood Spring Fall 2021

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: Cottonwood Exit (168) off of Highway 10, Pinto Basin Rd., Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Stretch your legs and enjoy the spectacular scenery of the Cottonwood Mountains with Ted Reeves, in this all-day field class.

Kids Paint and Play

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Let the kids laugh, paint, and play while using their imagination and creativity. Recommended ages 5 to 12.

Adult BYOB Paint Party

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Paint, Sip, and have fun at Exhale Art Studios. Bring your preferred beverage and get creative. No Experience Necessary. 21+ ID required.

NETWORKING MIXER

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The Lobby @ Desert Beacon will be hosting a casual Networking Mixer with local businesses in the hi-desert. All businesses are welcome. Feel free to swing by and drop off your business card for a...

Hiking My Feelings: Using Mindful Movement to Open the Flow of Creativity

Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 6554 Park Boulevard, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

Do you want to "recalibrate" yourself after a year of pandemic isolation?

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

