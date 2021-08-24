Live events coming up in Twentynine Palms

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Twentynine Palms has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Twentynine Palms area:

Geology and Cultural History of Cottonwood Spring Fall 2021 Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: Cottonwood Exit (168) off of Highway 10, Pinto Basin Rd., Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Stretch your legs and enjoy the spectacular scenery of the Cottonwood Mountains with Ted Reeves, in this all-day field class.

Kids Paint and Play Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Let the kids laugh, paint, and play while using their imagination and creativity. Recommended ages 5 to 12.

Adult BYOB Paint Party Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 6211 Adobe Road, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Paint, Sip, and have fun at Exhale Art Studios. Bring your preferred beverage and get creative. No Experience Necessary. 21+ ID required.

NETWORKING MIXER Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

The Lobby @ Desert Beacon will be hosting a casual Networking Mixer with local businesses in the hi-desert. All businesses are welcome. Feel free to swing by and drop off your business card for a...

Hiking My Feelings: Using Mindful Movement to Open the Flow of Creativity Joshua Tree, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 6554 Park Boulevard, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

Do you want to "recalibrate" yourself after a year of pandemic isolation?