Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Greenville events coming soon

Posted by 
Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 7 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TY8U_0bbOpBHF00

FREE Greenville, SC Pastors' Conference - September 21

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 170 Riverplace, Greenville, SC 29601

FREE PASTORS' CONFERENCE: Tuesday, September 21. Equip your congregation to share the truth and love of Jesus Christ. (Lunch provided)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCBuA_0bbOpBHF00

Ladies Night Out "Bday, Cinco De Mayo, & Mother's Day" Edition

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 924 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Ladies Night Out is a place where we celebrate Women! Come experience the time of your Life on July 26, 2020 4-8pm hosted by Lovely Big O an

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PeUO9_0bbOpBHF00

Peace of Triune Art Auction...Sharing your Heart through Art!

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Address: 912 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

The 8th Annual Peace of Triune Art Auction benefiting Triune Mercy Center and produced by the Upstate Woman's Club will be on April 7, 2022.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066mgI_0bbOpBHF00

SIP Tequila Tasting

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 103 North Main Street #400, Greenville, SC 29601

It's Tequila Time!!! Come join us for an awesome event tasting some fabulous tequilas. August 25th @ 6:30pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zv9mr_0bbOpBHF00

The Quatrophonics

Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 516 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Come joins us as we present The Quatrophonics, a saxophone quartet!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Greenville Voice

Greenville Voice

Greenville, SC
270
Followers
432
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Greenville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#S Club#Live Events#Sc#Sun May#Triune Mercy Center#The Upstate Woman S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy