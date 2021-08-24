Greenville events coming soon

(GREENVILLE, SC) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Greenville:

FREE Greenville, SC Pastors' Conference - September 21 Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 170 Riverplace, Greenville, SC 29601

FREE PASTORS' CONFERENCE: Tuesday, September 21. Equip your congregation to share the truth and love of Jesus Christ. (Lunch provided)

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 924 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Ladies Night Out is a place where we celebrate Women! Come experience the time of your Life on July 26, 2020 4-8pm hosted by Lovely Big O an

Peace of Triune Art Auction...Sharing your Heart through Art! Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Address: 912 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601

The 8th Annual Peace of Triune Art Auction benefiting Triune Mercy Center and produced by the Upstate Woman's Club will be on April 7, 2022.

SIP Tequila Tasting Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 103 North Main Street #400, Greenville, SC 29601

It's Tequila Time!!! Come join us for an awesome event tasting some fabulous tequilas. August 25th @ 6:30pm

The Quatrophonics Greenville, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 516 Buncombe Street, Greenville, SC 29601

Come joins us as we present The Quatrophonics, a saxophone quartet!