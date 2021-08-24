Immokalee calendar: What's coming up
(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Immokalee:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 8855 Immokalee Road, #Unit #17, Naples, FL 34120
Disposable bingo. A mix of music and numbered bingo see more
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, #Suite #2, Immokalee, FL 34142
This is a Five hour course in safe and efficient gun handling and marksmanship skills.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, #Suite #2, Immokalee, FL 34142
The Pistol Technique Tuneup Sessions are six classes specifically concentrated on just one area of the concealed carry lifestyle.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 20200 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34114
You and your family are invited to our 3rd annual nationwide weekend at our state parks.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 14700 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34120
Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida
