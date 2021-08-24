Immokalee calendar: What's coming up

(IMMOKALEE, FL) Immokalee is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Immokalee:

Wednesday Night Bingo Naples Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8855 Immokalee Road, #Unit #17, Naples, FL 34120

Disposable bingo. A mix of music and numbered bingo see more

RUNNING THE GUN: Essential Pistol Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, #Suite #2, Immokalee, FL 34142

This is a Five hour course in safe and efficient gun handling and marksmanship skills.

Pistol Technique Tuneup: The Concealed Carry Draw Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, #Suite #2, Immokalee, FL 34142

The Pistol Technique Tuneup Sessions are six classes specifically concentrated on just one area of the concealed carry lifestyle.

Girl Scouts Love State Parks, Collier Seminole State Park, Sunday Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 20200 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34114

You and your family are invited to our 3rd annual nationwide weekend at our state parks.

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Course - Naples Naples, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 14700 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34120

Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training hosted by University of Florida