Ogden, UT

Live events Ogden — what’s coming up

Ogden News Watch
 7 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Ogden is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ogden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkoIS_0bbOp8iJ00

Gatsby Casino Night Fundraiser Benefitting Youth Impact

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 455 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Join us for a fun legal gambling night for our 4th Annual Gatsby Casino Night Fundraiser benefitting Youth Impact, a 501c3 nonprofit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJzQg_0bbOp8iJ00

The Bonneville High School Class of 1997 Unofficial 25th Reunion

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 PM

Address: 358 Park Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Celebrate our 25th High School reunion on 7/16/22 at Ogden River Brewing. Includes food/soda. The entire brewery/restaurant is reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTTxi_0bbOp8iJ00

Ogden Breakie Club: Harp and Hound

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2550 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Come join us for our Breakie Club in Ogden at the Harp and Hound! You must RSVP on our meetup page for this event. See the link below

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQvAZ_0bbOp8iJ00

Just Peachy - USU Garden Member Exclusive Class

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1750 Monroe Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84401

Come celebrate the queen of fall fruits in our Just Peachy Class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lcIM_0bbOp8iJ00

One Team Scavenger Hunt Ogden

Ogden, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2464 Jefferson Ave, Ogden, UT 84401

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.

Ogden News Watch

With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

