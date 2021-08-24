Live events coming up in Coos Bay

(COOS BAY, OR) Live events are coming to Coos Bay.

These events are coming up in the Coos Bay area:

Blackberry Arts Festival Coos Bay, OR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Central Ave #410, Coos Bay, OR

K-DOCK presents the Blackberry Jam Live Music Showcase on the Main Stage throughout the festival! Enjoy all things blackberry from food, to drink. This popular event includes a gigantic vendor...

CBDA – Outdoor Farmers Market Coos Bay, OR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 320 Central Ave #410, Coos Bay, OR

The Coos Bay Downtown Association will host the Wednesday Farmers Market in Downtown Coos Bay. The Market will be held every Wednesday.

VBS Family Night Coquille, OR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This year we are mixing it up and doing things a little different. One evening a month this summer we will be hosting a VBS themed family night. The theme will be Wrangler Roundup. We are inviting...

Bay Area Investment Club Coos Bay, OR

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 525 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, OR

Club is based on unit valuation. Monthly contribution minimum required.Club is associated with national Better Investing.

In Your Grave Coos Bay, OR

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Blackcraft Booking Agency presents In Your Grave at Front Street Provisioners in Coos Bay, OR.