Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos Bay, OR

Live events coming up in Coos Bay

Posted by 
Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 7 days ago

(COOS BAY, OR) Live events are coming to Coos Bay.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Coos Bay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BK9Q3_0bbOp7pa00

Blackberry Arts Festival

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 320 Central Ave #410, Coos Bay, OR

K-DOCK presents the Blackberry Jam Live Music Showcase on the Main Stage throughout the festival! Enjoy all things blackberry from food, to drink. This popular event includes a gigantic vendor...

Learn More

CBDA – Outdoor Farmers Market

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 320 Central Ave #410, Coos Bay, OR

The Coos Bay Downtown Association will host the Wednesday Farmers Market in Downtown Coos Bay. The Market will be held every Wednesday.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDpLh_0bbOp7pa00

VBS Family Night

Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This year we are mixing it up and doing things a little different. One evening a month this summer we will be hosting a VBS themed family night. The theme will be Wrangler Roundup. We are inviting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412HQT_0bbOp7pa00

Bay Area Investment Club

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 525 Anderson Ave, Coos Bay, OR

Club is based on unit valuation. Monthly contribution minimum required.Club is associated with national Better Investing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37q8zT_0bbOp7pa00

In Your Grave

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Blackcraft Booking Agency presents In Your Grave at Front Street Provisioners in Coos Bay, OR.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay, OR
145
Followers
373
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Farmers Market#Vbs#Wrangler Roundup#Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy