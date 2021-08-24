Eugene calendar: Coming events

(EUGENE, OR) Eugene has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eugene:

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Eugene Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Eugene, OR 97401

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Introduction to Authentic Relating IN PERSON in Eugene, OR Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 352 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401

We'll do specially crafted activities called AR Games. These are designed to help us get in touch with ourselves in the moment & each other

Negativland (with pre-concocted visuals from SUE-C) Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 211 Washington St, Eugene, OR 97401

Old Nick's Pub is proud to welcome audio-visual experimental act NEGATIVLAND

Free Mandarin Weekly Meditation Classes: Let's Meditate Eugene Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT55, Eugene, OR 97401

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

E-Bike Expo Eugene, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 155 High Street, Eugene, OR 97401

Come down to the Campbell Community Center on Friday, August 27, 5-8 pm and check out a variety of e-bike models all in one place!