Montgomery events calendar

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Montgomery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montgomery area:

Never Turn Your Back On God Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 251 Montgomery Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Come witness this explosive gospel stage play that will resonate in your spirit that takes you back to a time you were at a crossroad.

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs MG Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Montgomery, AL 36104

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

RiversEdge International Fellowship Dinner Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Monroe Street, #Suite 2100, Montgomery, AL 36104

RiversEdge International Fellowship Dinner at Capitol City Club of Montgomery. RSVP required. Limited to 100 seats. Email info@riversedgeif

Italian Food 101 Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1961 Bell Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Cooking classes. Do you want to learn how to cook Italian food? We got you covered.

AFITC 2021 Valorant Tournament Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 Lee Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Welcome back for our 3rd annual tournament for AFITC and our 1st ever 5v5 Valorant tournament!