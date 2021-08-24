Cancel
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery events calendar

Montgomery Daily
Montgomery Daily
 7 days ago

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Montgomery has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montgomery area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGEHd_0bbOow8z00

Never Turn Your Back On God

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 251 Montgomery Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Come witness this explosive gospel stage play that will resonate in your spirit that takes you back to a time you were at a crossroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfMQs_0bbOow8z00

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs MG

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Montgomery, AL 36104

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmJGt_0bbOow8z00

RiversEdge International Fellowship Dinner

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 Monroe Street, #Suite 2100, Montgomery, AL 36104

RiversEdge International Fellowship Dinner at Capitol City Club of Montgomery. RSVP required. Limited to 100 seats. Email info@riversedgeif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4aWp_0bbOow8z00

Italian Food 101

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1961 Bell Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Cooking classes. Do you want to learn how to cook Italian food? We got you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WR1ZL_0bbOow8z00

AFITC 2021 Valorant Tournament

Montgomery, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 235 Lee Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Welcome back for our 3rd annual tournament for AFITC and our 1st ever 5v5 Valorant tournament!

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery Daily

Montgomery, AL
With Montgomery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Art#Capitol City Club#Italian#Afitc
