MONROE, Ga. — The Eagles came up short in a hard-fought scrimmage against the Monroe Area Hurricanes on Aug. 12 as they lost 35-28 in the high scoring shootout. This is the first season as head coach for former offensive coordinator Jay Cawthon, and the scrimmage against a tough Monroe Area team would be a good test to see where the team is at as the 2021 season quickly approaches.