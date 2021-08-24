Live events on the horizon in Lancaster
(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lancaster:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 45111 Fern Ave, Lancaster, CA
PRIVATE MEETING, BY INVITATION ONLY WEDO CCAV partners will meet twice monthly to discuss general topics and strategies regarding the project.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 43233 Sierra Highway, Lancaster, CA 93534
Fortitude Empowerment Center is having a Family Fun Bowling event four community. This event to bring families together to create memories.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 44857 Cedar Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534
Join us for Live Figure Drawing-- now back in the Cedar Center! Sessions will be social distanced and masks are required.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1600 W Ave J, Lancaster, CA
12‑step support group for persons who desire to stop drinking. Location: Conference Room 10 (5th floor)
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: Lancaster, Lancaster, CA 93534
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
