Live events on the horizon in Lancaster

(LANCASTER, CA) Lancaster is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lancaster:

WEDO – General Partnership Meeting Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 45111 Fern Ave, Lancaster, CA

PRIVATE MEETING, BY INVITATION ONLY WEDO CCAV partners will meet twice monthly to discuss general topics and strategies regarding the project.

Family Fun: Bowling Event Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 43233 Sierra Highway, Lancaster, CA 93534

Fortitude Empowerment Center is having a Family Fun Bowling event four community. This event to bring families together to create memories.

MOAH: CEDAR's Live Figure Drawing Sessions (Clothed) Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 44857 Cedar Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93534

Join us for Live Figure Drawing-- now back in the Cedar Center! Sessions will be social distanced and masks are required.

Gamblers Anonymous Support Group Lancaster, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1600 W Ave J, Lancaster, CA

12‑step support group for persons who desire to stop drinking. Location: Conference Room 10 (5th floor)

Yoga with Coach Pegah Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Lancaster, Lancaster, CA 93534

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.