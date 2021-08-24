Live events Wilmington — what’s coming up

(WILMINGTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Wilmington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilmington:

A night with Stefan Edward {Singer Songwriter} Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1610 Castle Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

A night with Stefan Edward {Singer Songwriter } Plus Pivotone

The Port City Alphas: The Yellow & White Wine Down Professional Mixer Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1007 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

The Port City Alphas present The Yellow & White Wine Down Professional Mixer

Voracious & Rare Beer Festival Wilmington, NC | Posted by TicketMaster

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10 Cowan Street

Looking for the best beer night of the year?— this event is for you! Voracious & Rare Beer Festival, presented by Lighthouse Beer and Wine Think of those beers you’ve never had, think of those you’ve never even heard of—that’s what we’ll be pouring. This is an event for the true beer aficionado, someone that loves to try new things. Mark your calendars for the October 29, 2021 and join us as the sun sets into the river! Lighthouse Beer and Wine presents the Voracious Rare Beer Festival where the most amazing & fantastic breweries pour their most sought after beer. This is the ultimate beer geek experience. Tickets are extremely limited, so get yours in hand ASAP. We select 50 breweries through a rigorous selection process to pour their favorite limited release beers [read as: beers you’ll never have otherwise]. Included in the evening is dinner, these delightfully rare & voracious brews, and live music! If you're looking for an amazing beer experience, this will be the night to remember! The larger 20th annual Carousel Center Beer & Wine Festival on Saturday is the must see event to try hundreds of new beers, but the Voracious & Rare Beer Festival is designed for those who are looking for a more intimate event. In a more personal setting, you’ll be able to discuss and taste libations with the beer makers individually. This event has moved to the Wilmington side of the river, making it even easier to enjoy! As always, this event is for a cause—benefiting The Carousel Center, a non-profit organization committed to assisting victims of child abuse, and providing critical care services to children from throughout southeastern North Carolina. The Carousel Center Beer and Wine Festival, presented by Lighthouse Beer and Wine has grown to be an integral part of the Carousel Center’s yearly budget. This festival helps the Carousel Center so they can continue to help those in need in our surrounding counties and cities.

Wine & Wheel Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1016 North Fourth Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

We have your weekend plan already figured out for you.

Project X Virgo Celebration Wilmington, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 141 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Golden Circle Entertainment will be hosting a Project X Virgo Celebration at Diors Bar & Lounge. Doors open at 10pm-2am