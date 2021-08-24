Coming soon: Gainesville events

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

40th Reunion of the Buchholz High School Class of 1981 at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention in Gainesville, Florida.

Lifted Learning Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 716 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Medical Cannabis Education that transcends trends. Bringing people together with wellness! Come out, vibe, & support your local vendors!

The 20s Are Dead: a Halloween Speakeasy Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 18 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Horror Burlesque/Drag/Sideshow come together for one creepy night at the University Club Piano Bar