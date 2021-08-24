Coming soon: Gainesville events
(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
40th Reunion of the Buchholz High School Class of 1981 at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention in Gainesville, Florida.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 716 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
Medical Cannabis Education that transcends trends. Bringing people together with wellness! Come out, vibe, & support your local vendors!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 18 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Horror Burlesque/Drag/Sideshow come together for one creepy night at the University Club Piano Bar
