Gainesville, FL

Coming soon: Gainesville events

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
 7 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gainesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gainesville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntDgx_0bbOooKP00

Buchholz High School (Gainesville FL) 40-Year Reunion, Class of 1981

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

40th Reunion of the Buchholz High School Class of 1981 at the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention in Gainesville, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJyBI_0bbOooKP00

Lifted Learning

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 716 North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Medical Cannabis Education that transcends trends. Bringing people together with wellness! Come out, vibe, & support your local vendors!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEIme_0bbOooKP00

The 20s Are Dead: a Halloween Speakeasy

Gainesville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 18 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Horror Burlesque/Drag/Sideshow come together for one creepy night at the University Club Piano Bar

Comments / 0

 

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

