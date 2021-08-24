Cancel
Erie, PA

Erie calendar: What's coming up

Erie News Alert
 7 days ago

(ERIE, PA) Erie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:

Muhammad Ali | WQLN PBS Screening and Boxing Exhibition

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1225 State St, Erie, PA 16501

Join WQLN PBS for a screening of MUHAMMAD ALI by Ken Burns, as well as a special boxing exhibition by students of Erie Boxing Academy.

Dog Days of Summer: August 31

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4105 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA

Date: Tuesday, August 31 Time: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Age: Adults and children ages 8 and up Location: Nature Center FREE Join Asbury Woods educator Jessica Stefano and ABC Certified Dog Trainer Lynn...

CAN SPECIALS in the brewpub

Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1213 Veshecco Dr, Erie, PA

CAN SPECIALS in the brewpub WICU Erie News Now Calendar

Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501

Join us for our Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest! ~20 amazing breweries, live oompah band, beer Olympics and lots and lots of sausages!

SIP-N-LEARN: CONTOUR FOR BEGINNERS

Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 State Street, ##907, Erie, PA 16501

LOOKING TO STEP UP YOUR MAKEUP GAME? LEARN HOW TO CONTOUR IN A FUN AND APPROACHABLE WAY ALL WHILE SIPPING ON YOUR FAVORITE DRINK!

Erie News Alert

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

