Erie calendar: What's coming up

(ERIE, PA) Erie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Erie:

Muhammad Ali | WQLN PBS Screening and Boxing Exhibition Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1225 State St, Erie, PA 16501

Join WQLN PBS for a screening of MUHAMMAD ALI by Ken Burns, as well as a special boxing exhibition by students of Erie Boxing Academy.

Dog Days of Summer: August 31 Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4105 Asbury Rd, Erie, PA

Date: Tuesday, August 31 Time: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Age: Adults and children ages 8 and up Location: Nature Center FREE Join Asbury Woods educator Jessica Stefano and ABC Certified Dog Trainer Lynn...

CAN SPECIALS in the brewpub Erie, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1213 Veshecco Dr, Erie, PA

CAN SPECIALS in the brewpub WICU Erie News Now Calendar

Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501

Join us for our Fifth Annual Craft Lager Fest! ~20 amazing breweries, live oompah band, beer Olympics and lots and lots of sausages!

SIP-N-LEARN: CONTOUR FOR BEGINNERS Erie, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1001 State Street, ##907, Erie, PA 16501

LOOKING TO STEP UP YOUR MAKEUP GAME? LEARN HOW TO CONTOUR IN A FUN AND APPROACHABLE WAY ALL WHILE SIPPING ON YOUR FAVORITE DRINK!