Port Saint Lucie, FL

Live events Port St Lucie — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 7 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Port St Lucie calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port St Lucie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3gpH_0bbOomYx00

Local & Live

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1680 St Lucie W Blvd #101, Port St. Lucie, FL

Every Weekend we have live acoustic music from some of The Treasure Coasts Finest Musicians. Join us at 9:00PM enjoy a couple of craft beers or glasses of wine sit back and enjoy. The Vine ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ppr8_0bbOomYx00

PTO Back to School Baseball Bash

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 31 Piazza Dr., Port St. Lucie, FL

Explore all upcoming pto events in North River Shores, find information & tickets for upcoming pto events happening in North River Shores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nYco_0bbOomYx00

10% OFF Senior Day

Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 464 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Seniors 55+ get a 10% OFF their entire purchase, every Wednesday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02MAHX_0bbOomYx00

CandleLight SoundBath Meditation with Anthony Profeta Meditation Teacher

Port Saint Lucie, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2818 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34953

Candle Light Meditation Class_with guest Anthony Profeta. Enjoy various Unique Vibrational Music/Sounds for Natural Self Love and Healing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHEHS_0bbOomYx00

Expansion Culture: Fast Track — Expansion Church

Port St Lucie, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2195 SE Airoso Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL

Expansion Culture is your FIRST STEP to getting connected at Expansion Church. At Expansion Culture, you will learn more about who we are as a church and how God has uniquely wired you to impact...

