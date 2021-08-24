Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Providence calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 7 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Providence area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xNPS_0bbOojum00

Alchemy Comedy Showcase

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

Stand up comedy from some of New England's funniest comics

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Imbt8_0bbOojum00

Blacktop Mojo

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

join us as we welcome back some old friends! doors 7pm music 8pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVx9J_0bbOojum00

Holiday Concert

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 30 Fenner Street, Providence, RI 02903

Join the Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra and our community partners for a special celebration of the season!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdcGT_0bbOojum00

JSA Authentication at Rhode Island Comic Con

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Sabin St, Providence, RI 02903

JSA will be offering $10/autograph certification for any item signed at the show. Items can be certified at the JSA booth after signing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JXQt_0bbOojum00

VEGAN VOICES Book Launch Party

Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 334 South Water Street, Providence, RI 02903

Join Rhode Island Vegan Awareness for a special Launch Party for the new book, VEGAN VOICES: ESSAYS BY INSPIRING CHANGEMAKERS

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
180
Followers
440
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Chestnut Street#Sun Nov 11#Jsa#Sun Oct 10#Launch Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy