Providence calendar: Coming events
(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Providence area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903
Stand up comedy from some of New England's funniest comics
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903
join us as we welcome back some old friends! doors 7pm music 8pm
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: 30 Fenner Street, Providence, RI 02903
Join the Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra and our community partners for a special celebration of the season!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: 1 Sabin St, Providence, RI 02903
JSA will be offering $10/autograph certification for any item signed at the show. Items can be certified at the JSA booth after signing.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 334 South Water Street, Providence, RI 02903
Join Rhode Island Vegan Awareness for a special Launch Party for the new book, VEGAN VOICES: ESSAYS BY INSPIRING CHANGEMAKERS
Comments / 0