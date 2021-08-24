Providence calendar: Coming events

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Providence has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Providence area:

Alchemy Comedy Showcase Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

Stand up comedy from some of New England's funniest comics

Blacktop Mojo Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 171 Chestnut Street, Providence, RI 02903

join us as we welcome back some old friends! doors 7pm music 8pm

Holiday Concert Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 30 Fenner Street, Providence, RI 02903

Join the Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra and our community partners for a special celebration of the season!

JSA Authentication at Rhode Island Comic Con Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Sabin St, Providence, RI 02903

JSA will be offering $10/autograph certification for any item signed at the show. Items can be certified at the JSA booth after signing.

VEGAN VOICES Book Launch Party Providence, RI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 334 South Water Street, Providence, RI 02903

Join Rhode Island Vegan Awareness for a special Launch Party for the new book, VEGAN VOICES: ESSAYS BY INSPIRING CHANGEMAKERS