Santa Rosa events coming up
(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Rosa.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Rosa:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 5353 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
The 2021 harvest is right around the corner! Join HANNA’s Winemaker, Jeff Hinchliffe, for a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s harvest.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM
Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Spend a day working with your hands and learning one of the fundamental skills in basketry and other fiber arts
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: 99 6th Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Santa Rosa. This will be a concert with live music. 35 tickets
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Don’t miss your last chance to view this exhibit, “A Salute to the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation" by Julianne Sooley!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM
Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Build community and learn about plants and wildlife during our hands-on stewardship day out at Irwin Creek!
