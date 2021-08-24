Santa Rosa events coming up

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Rosa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Rosa:

HANNA Winery Harvest Tour Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 5353 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

The 2021 harvest is right around the corner! Join HANNA’s Winemaker, Jeff Hinchliffe, for a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s harvest.

Cordage-Making Materials and Techniques Workshop with Charlie Kennard Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Spend a day working with your hands and learning one of the fundamental skills in basketry and other fiber arts

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Santa Rosa Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 99 6th Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Santa Rosa. This will be a concert with live music. 35 tickets

Closing Reception for Julianne Sooley's Art Exhibit Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Don’t miss your last chance to view this exhibit, “A Salute to the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation" by Julianne Sooley!

Laguna Stewards at Irwin Creek Stewardship Day with Ag + Open Space Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Build community and learn about plants and wildlife during our hands-on stewardship day out at Irwin Creek!