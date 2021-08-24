Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa events coming up

Santa Rosa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Live events are coming to Santa Rosa.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Rosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022ACs_0bbOoh9K00

HANNA Winery Harvest Tour

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 5353 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

The 2021 harvest is right around the corner! Join HANNA’s Winemaker, Jeff Hinchliffe, for a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s harvest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFNp1_0bbOoh9K00

Cordage-Making Materials and Techniques Workshop with Charlie Kennard

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Spend a day working with your hands and learning one of the fundamental skills in basketry and other fiber arts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJ3kC_0bbOoh9K00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 99 6th Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Santa Rosa. This will be a concert with live music. 35 tickets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfkfO_0bbOoh9K00

Closing Reception for Julianne Sooley's Art Exhibit

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Don’t miss your last chance to view this exhibit, “A Salute to the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation" by Julianne Sooley!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wm3Lt_0bbOoh9K00

Laguna Stewards at Irwin Creek Stewardship Day with Ag + Open Space

Santa Rosa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:30 PM

Address: 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Build community and learn about plants and wildlife during our hands-on stewardship day out at Irwin Creek!

