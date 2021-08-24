Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 7 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oceanside calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oceanside:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jKXg_0bbOogGb00

9/11 Never Forget. Half Marathon Run

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1925 Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054

This run is dedicated to our brothers and sisters that lost their lives on September 11th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCiXR_0bbOogGb00

Family Fun Festival

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 332 S Coast Hwy, oceaside, CA 92054

Plenty of fun for everyone - pet friendly + kid friendly

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYHF5_0bbOogGb00

Mirada Incidental & The Red Read: Closing Reception

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

A transborder, pop-up exhibition by Mexican artist Miguel Poske Montano, curated by Javier Arreguin Villegas. Tarot readings by @theredread

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IC7j9_0bbOogGb00

Oceanside Dia De Los Muertos

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 civic center drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

Dia de los muertos free family event...minutes from the beach ! Food vendors carshow,altars,catrina contest

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKegM_0bbOogGb00

Oside Flavor Presented by The Osider & PierClub Day Party

Oceanside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2323 Goat Hill Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

Sample Oceanside's finest restaurants, bakeries & breweries all in one place!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oceanside Times

Oceanside Times

Oceanside, CA
224
Followers
414
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oceanside Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Oceanside Pier#Bakeries#Mexican#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy