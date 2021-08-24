Oceanside calendar: What's coming up

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Oceanside calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oceanside:

9/11 Never Forget. Half Marathon Run Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1925 Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054

This run is dedicated to our brothers and sisters that lost their lives on September 11th.

Family Fun Festival Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 332 S Coast Hwy, oceaside, CA 92054

Plenty of fun for everyone - pet friendly + kid friendly

Mirada Incidental & The Red Read: Closing Reception Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054

A transborder, pop-up exhibition by Mexican artist Miguel Poske Montano, curated by Javier Arreguin Villegas. Tarot readings by @theredread

Oceanside Dia De Los Muertos Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 civic center drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

Dia de los muertos free family event...minutes from the beach ! Food vendors carshow,altars,catrina contest

Oside Flavor Presented by The Osider & PierClub Day Party Oceanside, CA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 2323 Goat Hill Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054

Sample Oceanside's finest restaurants, bakeries & breweries all in one place!