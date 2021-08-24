Cancel
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard calendar: What's coming up

Oxnard Daily
Oxnard Daily
 7 days ago

(OXNARD, CA) Oxnard has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxnard:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHqMy_0bbOobqy00

California Notary Seminar – Oxnard

Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 600 E Esplanade Dr, Oxnard, CA

This is the full 6-hour State-Approved notary seminar. This course is good for both new and renewing notaries public. The California notary state exam is offered immediately following the notary...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZM03U_0bbOobqy00

Hip Hop Mindset Summer Workshop With Amanda Lacount

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

We are excited to welcome Amanda Lacount to Oxnard! Join us for our 11th Workshop of our HHM Summer Workshop Series!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObRr3_0bbOobqy00

Tri Tip BBQ Fundraiser for Santa Clara High School Football Program

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 622 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030

great program helping oxnard youth stay engaged in a sports!BBQ tri tip lunch will include Tri -tip, Chicken , Chili beans, potato salad,Fre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWc4c_0bbOobqy00

Anacapa Arches

Oxnard, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3600 Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA

Kayak and Snorkel Anacapa Island Channel Islands National Park*Departs Channel Islands Harbor - Oxnard, CAMarine Emporium Landing3600 Harbor BlvdOxnard, CA 93035Meeting Time: 8 amDeparture Time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eu7dZ_0bbOobqy00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Oxnard

Oxnard, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT40, Oxnard, CA 93030

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Oxnard Daily

Oxnard, CA
With Oxnard Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

