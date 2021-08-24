Oxnard calendar: What's coming up
(OXNARD, CA) Oxnard has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxnard:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 600 E Esplanade Dr, Oxnard, CA
This is the full 6-hour State-Approved notary seminar. This course is good for both new and renewing notaries public. The California notary state exam is offered immediately following the notary...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030
We are excited to welcome Amanda Lacount to Oxnard! Join us for our 11th Workshop of our HHM Summer Workshop Series!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 622 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030
great program helping oxnard youth stay engaged in a sports!BBQ tri tip lunch will include Tri -tip, Chicken , Chili beans, potato salad,Fre
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 3600 Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA
Kayak and Snorkel Anacapa Island Channel Islands National Park*Departs Channel Islands Harbor - Oxnard, CAMarine Emporium Landing3600 Harbor BlvdOxnard, CA 93035Meeting Time: 8 amDeparture Time...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT40, Oxnard, CA 93030
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
