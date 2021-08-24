Oxnard calendar: What's coming up

(OXNARD, CA) Oxnard has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oxnard:

California Notary Seminar – Oxnard

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 600 E Esplanade Dr, Oxnard, CA

This is the full 6-hour State-Approved notary seminar. This course is good for both new and renewing notaries public. The California notary state exam is offered immediately following the notary...

Hip Hop Mindset Summer Workshop With Amanda Lacount

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, CA 93030

We are excited to welcome Amanda Lacount to Oxnard! Join us for our 11th Workshop of our HHM Summer Workshop Series!

Tri Tip BBQ Fundraiser for Santa Clara High School Football Program

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 622 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030

great program helping oxnard youth stay engaged in a sports!BBQ tri tip lunch will include Tri -tip, Chicken , Chili beans, potato salad,Fre

Anacapa Arches

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3600 Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA

Kayak and Snorkel Anacapa Island Channel Islands National Park*Departs Channel Islands Harbor - Oxnard, CAMarine Emporium Landing3600 Harbor BlvdOxnard, CA 93035Meeting Time: 8 amDeparture Time...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Oxnard

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT40, Oxnard, CA 93030

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.