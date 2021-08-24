Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 7 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Huntsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huntsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv5CQ_0bbOoZ2O00

Mike and The Moonpies

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Mike and the Moonpies make their way to Sidetracks Music Hall

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyC41_0bbOoZ2O00

Southern Culture On The Skids

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Southern Culture On The Skids makes their way back to sidetracks

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFool_0bbOoZ2O00

Moon Dance 2021

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 901 Kennamer Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801

Dance with friends under the stars at beautiful Three Caves to support conservation of North Alabama's great natural lands.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIb4X_0bbOoZ2O00

Aug 29 - Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 398 Monroe St NW, Huntsville, AL 35801

DHI Event of the Year Award 2019 Winner! Come taste the best brews in the area and Grant a the dreams of a Make-A-Wish AL recipient.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXTQq_0bbOoZ2O00

The Stolen Faces Halloween Party at Sidetracks

Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

The Stolen Faces make their way back to Sidetracks for Halloween

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
222
Followers
429
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Grant, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Live Events#Caves#Church Street Nw#Moonpies#Al 35801 Dance#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy