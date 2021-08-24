Huntsville calendar: Events coming up

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Huntsville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Huntsville:

Mike and The Moonpies Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Mike and the Moonpies make their way to Sidetracks Music Hall

Southern Culture On The Skids Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

Southern Culture On The Skids makes their way back to sidetracks

Moon Dance 2021 Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 901 Kennamer Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801

Dance with friends under the stars at beautiful Three Caves to support conservation of North Alabama's great natural lands.

Aug 29 - Huntsville Coffee and Tea Festival Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 398 Monroe St NW, Huntsville, AL 35801

DHI Event of the Year Award 2019 Winner! Come taste the best brews in the area and Grant a the dreams of a Make-A-Wish AL recipient.

The Stolen Faces Halloween Party at Sidetracks Huntsville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 415 Church Street NW, Ste 12-13, Huntsville, AL 35801

The Stolen Faces make their way back to Sidetracks for Halloween