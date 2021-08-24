Chattanooga events coming soon

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chattanooga:

Legendary Charity Cruise In Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 875 West 9th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37402

The Legendary Charity Cruise In offers participants a chance to showcase collector vehicles in a premier location!

Pre-Veterans Day...Veterans Appreciation Day! Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Veterans Appreciation Day Presented by: Chattanooga Opportunity Center, Rep. Y. Hakeem, JEI, River Front Nights and MCXVIIcoin.com

FOOD FOR THE HUNGRY VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour / Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 709 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Copy of The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon Weekend VIP Experience Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 107 West Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Kick-off marathon weekend with this VIP package. Enjoy everything Chattanooga and being a VIP has to offer all race-weekend long!

The Chattanooga Hair and Beauty Expo Chattanooga, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Come out and support your local Hair Stylist , upcoming Fashion Designers and Clothing Boutiques all in one room having a great time!