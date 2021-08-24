Chattanooga events coming soon
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Chattanooga has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chattanooga:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 875 West 9th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37402
The Legendary Charity Cruise In offers participants a chance to showcase collector vehicles in a premier location!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 1 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Veterans Appreciation Day Presented by: Chattanooga Opportunity Center, Rep. Y. Hakeem, JEI, River Front Nights and MCXVIIcoin.com
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM
Address: 709 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Address: 107 West Martin Luther King Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Kick-off marathon weekend with this VIP package. Enjoy everything Chattanooga and being a VIP has to offer all race-weekend long!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1 Carter Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Come out and support your local Hair Stylist , upcoming Fashion Designers and Clothing Boutiques all in one room having a great time!
