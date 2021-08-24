Live events on the horizon in Savannah

(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Savannah:

Summer Nights - Saints and Sinners Party Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 12 West Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Join us as we present a very special Cause for Celebration party as part of our annual Summer Nights party series - Saints & Sinners.

Sip & Slay Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 215 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Grab your bestie, your makeup bag, and a bottle of your favorite wine and join me for a night like you’ve never had before!

Home Cook Culinary Battle at the 700 Kitchen Cooking School Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 700 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Face off against pairs of home cooks in the 700 Kitchen Cooking School’s state-of-the-art kitchen!

National Sailing Programs Symposium 2022 Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 15 East Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401

The National Sailing Programs Symposium (NSPS) is the premier event for sailing education in the United States. NSPS is the only conference

Swamptooth "B-Flat Earth" Album Pre-Release Party Savannah, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 574 Indian Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Savannah bluegrass band Swamptooth celebrates their debut album "B-Flat Earth" with a pre-release party at Service Brewing.