Live events on the horizon in Savannah
(SAVANNAH, GA) Savannah has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Savannah:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 12 West Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Join us as we present a very special Cause for Celebration party as part of our annual Summer Nights party series - Saints & Sinners.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 215 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Grab your bestie, your makeup bag, and a bottle of your favorite wine and join me for a night like you’ve never had before!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 700 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Face off against pairs of home cooks in the 700 Kitchen Cooking School’s state-of-the-art kitchen!
Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM
Address: 15 East Liberty, Savannah, GA 31401
The National Sailing Programs Symposium (NSPS) is the premier event for sailing education in the United States. NSPS is the only conference
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 574 Indian Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Savannah bluegrass band Swamptooth celebrates their debut album "B-Flat Earth" with a pre-release party at Service Brewing.
