Fort Myers events coming soon
(FORT MYERS, FL) Fort Myers has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Myers:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 1544 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Join us on Wednesday, September 1st at 6pm for a wine, cheese, and meat pairing!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1815-2 Fowler Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
New Process and Time Starting June 2021 Bring a potted plant, cuttings, seeds, or used pots, and take something someone else brought.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 3050 Central Ave, Fort Myers, FL
Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Fort Myers Middle Academy: Tuesday, August 24 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1939 Park Meadows Dr STE 1, Fort Myers, FL
Everything is energy, and Qi Gong is about cultivating energy. When we have more energy we are better able to manage our own energy and environmental energies. This means that the body, mind and...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Join us for Back to School NIght as you follow your child's abbreviated daily schedule visiting each classroom. The event will begin in the Anderson Theater. Please plan to arrive early as we will...
