Augusta calendar: What's coming up

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Augusta:

Spiritual Happy Hour Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 818 4th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

VOOM Ministries present an opportunity for women to share, uplift and inspire in a safe confidential environment. Yes, this means YOU!

Pretty Purpose Domestic Violence Support Group Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 854 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Come and enjoy social support in a non-judgment environment. Social distancing procedures are in place; Refreshments will be served.

Southbound Brewing Co. Beer Brunch Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 816 Cotton Lane, Augusta, GA 30901

Join us for another collaborative 4-course BEER BRUNCH with Southbound Brewing Company!