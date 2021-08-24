Cancel
Augusta, GA

Augusta calendar: What's coming up

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 7 days ago

(AUGUSTA, GA) Augusta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Augusta:

Spiritual Happy Hour

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 818 4th Street, Augusta, GA 30901

VOOM Ministries present an opportunity for women to share, uplift and inspire in a safe confidential environment. Yes, this means YOU!

Pretty Purpose Domestic Violence Support Group

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 854 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901

Come and enjoy social support in a non-judgment environment. Social distancing procedures are in place; Refreshments will be served.

Southbound Brewing Co. Beer Brunch

Augusta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 816 Cotton Lane, Augusta, GA 30901

Join us for another collaborative 4-course BEER BRUNCH with Southbound Brewing Company!

Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

Augusta, GA
With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

