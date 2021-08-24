Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Ocala events coming soon

Posted by 
Ocala Updates
Ocala Updates
 7 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ocala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NIm0c_0bbOoK2j00

Play DJ Bingo FREE In Ocala - Charlie Horse

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2426 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Come play DJ Bingo with us every Tuesday night starting at 6:30pm at Charlie Horse in Ocala. Win prizes or a chance to win our Jackpot!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TShTJ_0bbOoK2j00

MAGICIAN MATT ROBERTS 42nd Street MAGIC comes to Ocala FL - Direct from NYC

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:20 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Magician Matt Roberts brings his New York hit Comedy Magic Show to OCALA FL JAN 17th (MLK DAY ONLY) - Direct from New York 42nd Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KkCn_0bbOoK2j00

Lunch with Lizards at The Brick

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 23 SW Broadway St, Ocala, FL 34470

Bring your lunch bags and meet some of the Discovery Center's CREATURES!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STz4G_0bbOoK2j00

Young SINATRA - Direct from New York - Tony DiMeglio (from Rat Pack Undead)

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 12:30 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

New York's Young Sinatra Tony DiMeglio LIVE in Ocala, Florida on February 1st 2022 ONLY

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164TUW_0bbOoK2j00

Art Explorations: Painting and Drawing I

Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4333 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

A six-week, in-person drawing and painting class for ages 7-12.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ocala Updates

Ocala Updates

Ocala, FL
416
Followers
450
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocala Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Ocala, FL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Fl 34470 Bring#The Discovery Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy