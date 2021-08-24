Ocala events coming soon

(OCALA, FL) Live events are coming to Ocala.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ocala:

Play DJ Bingo FREE In Ocala - Charlie Horse Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2426 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Come play DJ Bingo with us every Tuesday night starting at 6:30pm at Charlie Horse in Ocala. Win prizes or a chance to win our Jackpot!

MAGICIAN MATT ROBERTS 42nd Street MAGIC comes to Ocala FL - Direct from NYC Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:20 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

Magician Matt Roberts brings his New York hit Comedy Magic Show to OCALA FL JAN 17th (MLK DAY ONLY) - Direct from New York 42nd Street

Lunch with Lizards at The Brick Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 23 SW Broadway St, Ocala, FL 34470

Bring your lunch bags and meet some of the Discovery Center's CREATURES!

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 12:30 PM

Address: 3130 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

New York's Young Sinatra Tony DiMeglio LIVE in Ocala, Florida on February 1st 2022 ONLY

Art Explorations: Painting and Drawing I Ocala, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4333 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470

A six-week, in-person drawing and painting class for ages 7-12.