Events on the Sarasota calendar

These events are coming up in the Sarasota area:

Meet the Minds: Senator Kathleen Passidomo, Future Fl. Senate President Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1212 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Senator Passidomo is the current Florida Senate Chair for the Committee on Rules and future Senate President designee.

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231

Kick off the reunion with a clash of rivals at the Rams vs Sailors football game, and wrap it up with a family picnic at Siesta Key Beach

Mellow Mushroom Sarasota Presents: Beneva Fruitville's Game Night Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 6727 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

Join us for our extremely popular GAME NIGHT featuring Drag legend, BENEVA FRUITVILLE.

The Disease of Addiction: What We Want You to Know Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Address: 1212 East Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Project 180 & Boxser Diversity Initiative present an exploration of the disease of addiction with implications for criminal justice reform.

Healy Guest House ("The Cocoon House") Tour Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3575 Bayou Louise Lane, Sarasota, FL 34242

Tour the interior of Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph's historic 1950 Healy Guest House, also known as the Cocoon House.