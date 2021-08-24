Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Events on the Sarasota calendar

Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 7 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) Sarasota is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sarasota area:

Meet the Minds: Senator Kathleen Passidomo, Future Fl. Senate President

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1212 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Senator Passidomo is the current Florida Senate Chair for the Committee on Rules and future Senate President designee.

Riverview HS Class of '80 & '81 Reunion - Football Game and Beach Picnic

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231

Kick off the reunion with a clash of rivals at the Rams vs Sailors football game, and wrap it up with a family picnic at Siesta Key Beach

Mellow Mushroom Sarasota Presents: Beneva Fruitville's Game Night

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 6727 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

Join us for our extremely popular GAME NIGHT featuring Drag legend, BENEVA FRUITVILLE.

The Disease of Addiction: What We Want You to Know

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 10:00 AM

Address: 1212 East Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Project 180 & Boxser Diversity Initiative present an exploration of the disease of addiction with implications for criminal justice reform.

Healy Guest House ("The Cocoon House") Tour

Sarasota, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3575 Bayou Louise Lane, Sarasota, FL 34242

Tour the interior of Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph's historic 1950 Healy Guest House, also known as the Cocoon House.

