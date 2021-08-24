Lakeland calendar: Coming events

(LAKELAND, FL) Live events are coming to Lakeland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeland:

Jamie Floyd @ Federal Bar Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL

Jamie Floyd is back so come sip on a cocktail and enjoy listening to this guy! We will have our full food and drink menu available Our ALL DAY happy hour is in full swing! $3 for all drafts $3 for...

The Royal Treatment with Barbie Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Join Barbie for a fun makeover fit for royalty! Play dress up, get your hair, nails and makeup done & have some fashionable fun with Barbie!

Surprise Storytime August 31 Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Join us for a fun, unique story time event open to all ages. Each month, a surprise character will share a fun story from their adventures

Poetry, Spoken Word, and Open Mic Night Presented by Just Cares Inc. Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 310 East Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Hosted every 3rd Sunday of the month; you can share your own work or read from your favorite poets and/or writers. Everyone can participate.

Maker Space Drop-in Tours Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 502 E. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33801

Drop-in to tour the Catapult Maker Space! NO RSVP REQUIRED