Lakeland calendar: Coming events
(LAKELAND, FL) Live events are coming to Lakeland.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeland:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 124 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL
Jamie Floyd is back so come sip on a cocktail and enjoy listening to this guy! We will have our full food and drink menu available Our ALL DAY happy hour is in full swing! $3 for all drafts $3 for...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801
Join Barbie for a fun makeover fit for royalty! Play dress up, get your hair, nails and makeup done & have some fashionable fun with Barbie!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801
Join us for a fun, unique story time event open to all ages. Each month, a surprise character will share a fun story from their adventures
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Address: 310 East Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
Hosted every 3rd Sunday of the month; you can share your own work or read from your favorite poets and/or writers. Everyone can participate.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 502 E. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33801
Drop-in to tour the Catapult Maker Space! NO RSVP REQUIRED
