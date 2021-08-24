Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 7 days ago

(LAKELAND, FL) Live events are coming to Lakeland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsCO6_0bbOoADT00

Jamie Floyd @ Federal Bar

Lakeland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 124 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL

Jamie Floyd is back so come sip on a cocktail and enjoy listening to this guy! We will have our full food and drink menu available Our ALL DAY happy hour is in full swing! $3 for all drafts $3 for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7Jkt_0bbOoADT00

The Royal Treatment with Barbie

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Join Barbie for a fun makeover fit for royalty! Play dress up, get your hair, nails and makeup done & have some fashionable fun with Barbie!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Geg0g_0bbOoADT00

Surprise Storytime August 31

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 214 Trader's Alley, Lakeland, FL 33801

Join us for a fun, unique story time event open to all ages. Each month, a surprise character will share a fun story from their adventures

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbCti_0bbOoADT00

Poetry, Spoken Word, and Open Mic Night Presented by Just Cares Inc.

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 310 East Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33801

Hosted every 3rd Sunday of the month; you can share your own work or read from your favorite poets and/or writers. Everyone can participate.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNLPq_0bbOoADT00

Maker Space Drop-in Tours

Lakeland, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 502 E. Main St., Lakeland, FL 33801

Drop-in to tour the Catapult Maker Space! NO RSVP REQUIRED

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lakeland Digest

Lakeland Digest

Lakeland, FL
258
Followers
446
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy