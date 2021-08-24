Boston calendar: What's coming up

(BOSTON, MA) Boston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boston:

Renew: A UniteBoston Backyard Concert Series Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Various Locations, Boston, MA 02108

Join us for a series of collaborative backyard concerts / open mic sessions highlighting local Christian artists

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 School St, Boston, MA 02108

Boston Gay Men Speed Dating | Let's Get Cheeky! | Boston Gay Men

GroundBeat Music Concert Featuring BAMS Fest Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 47 David G Mugar Way, Boston, MA 02108

The Esplanade Association presents a special GroundBeat Music Concert Featuring BAMS Fest at the Hatch Shell on August 29!

Hideout Comedy presents Daniel Van Kirk Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Union Street, Boston, MA 02108

Hideout Comedy presents Daniel Van Kirk (Bob's Burgers, The NFL Network, Pen Pals, Dumb People Town)

Tequila Tasting Tuesday Boston, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 14 Pi Alley, Boston, MA 02108

Move aside Taco Tuesday! Tequila Tasting Tuesday on August 24, 2021!