Amarillo events calendar

(AMARILLO, TX) Amarillo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amarillo:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

NAIFA Amarillo Tri City Sales Forum 2021 Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 600 South Tyler Street, #3000, Amarillo, TX 79101

Join us on Tuesday, September 21st and Wednesday, September 22nd when NAIFA Amarillo Area presents the 2021 Tri City Sales Forum!

AAF Night at Hodgetown Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 701 South Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Let's end the Summer with a Homerun! Join us on August 25th at Hodgetown as we take in a ballgame out at Hodgetown Stadium!

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Amarillo Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Amarillo, TX 79101

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

Storybridge LIVE Amarillo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 715 South Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101

Storybridge Amarillo's first interactive event for kids and families featuring LIVE characters from some of your favorite children's books.