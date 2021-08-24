Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Events on the Shreveport calendar

Shreveport Dispatch
Shreveport Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Live events are coming to Shreveport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Shreveport area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozCI7_0bbOnle100

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Shreveport, Shreveport, LA 71101

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255kSE_0bbOnle100

Speed Reading Class - Shreveport

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Shreveport, LA 71101

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8Ii9_0bbOnle100

Financial Wellness Flow

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 678 Egan Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Join the Yoga Farm Fest and Williams Financial Advisors for a Sunday morning heat building vinyasa flow at Well Fed LA!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MrCe_0bbOnle100

The State of Affairs for Nonprofits Post Covid

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 Edwards Street, Suite 125, Shreveport, LA 71101

Please join Community Foundation for an Executive Director/CEO Listening Session: The State of Affairs for Nonprofits Post Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCiPO_0bbOnle100

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Shreveport, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

With Shreveport Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

