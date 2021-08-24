Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse events coming soon

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 7 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) Syracuse is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Syracuse:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVpbu_0bbOngEO00

WCNY’s 7th Annual Taste of Fame Culinary Dinner Experience

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

WCNY Presents its 7th Annual Taste of Fame Signature Fundraising Culinary Dinner Experience with Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich Oct. 15.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBMNl_0bbOngEO00

Women's Yoga for Immigrants & Refugees

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 484 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Inviting all immigrant and refugee women to weekly yoga sessions! We will hold them every Tuesday in the community center from 6-7 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvfJK_0bbOngEO00

JDHS Class of 2011 Reunion Night at Wolff's Biergarten

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 106 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Ticket includes 3 drinks plus gratuity at Wolff's Biergarten. Tables will be reserved from 7:30 pm until the end of the night.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084FaW_0bbOngEO00

Girls Night Out The Show at Studio 54 (Syracuse, NY)

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 308 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Syracuse! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VD8ym_0bbOngEO00

Whiskey & War Stories Food & Spirit Event

Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 330 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

HORSE SOLDIER "Whiskey & War Stories" bourbon pairing dinner in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9.11.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
167
Followers
439
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lidia Bastianich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Montgomery Street#Wcny Presents#Wolff S Biergarten#Thu Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy