Syracuse events coming soon

(SYRACUSE, NY) Syracuse is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Syracuse:

WCNY’s 7th Annual Taste of Fame Culinary Dinner Experience Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 100 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

WCNY Presents its 7th Annual Taste of Fame Signature Fundraising Culinary Dinner Experience with Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich Oct. 15.

Women's Yoga for Immigrants & Refugees Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 484 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Inviting all immigrant and refugee women to weekly yoga sessions! We will hold them every Tuesday in the community center from 6-7 pm.

JDHS Class of 2011 Reunion Night at Wolff's Biergarten Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 106 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Ticket includes 3 drinks plus gratuity at Wolff's Biergarten. Tables will be reserved from 7:30 pm until the end of the night.

Girls Night Out The Show at Studio 54 (Syracuse, NY) Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 308 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Syracuse! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Whiskey & War Stories Food & Spirit Event Syracuse, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 330 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13202

HORSE SOLDIER "Whiskey & War Stories" bourbon pairing dinner in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9.11.