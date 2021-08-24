Cancel
PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at the New Club Cool Coming Soon to EPCOT

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of things are changing at EPCOT as part of that park’s massive transformation. Once the transformation is complete, EPCOT will have a whole new ride themed to Guardians of the Galaxy, a new area called the Play! pavilion, and much more. One part of the EPCOT transformation that some fans may be particularly excited about is the return of a reimagined Club Cool. This spot is set to open soon, and today we finally got a sneak peek at what it looks like!

#Club Cool#Disney Parks#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Coca Cola#Epcot World Bold#The Coca Cola#The Creations Shop#The Dfb Newsletter#Dfb Guide#Walt Disney World Dining#Disney Dining Plan#Wdw2021
