Live events coming up in Boise

(BOISE, ID) Live events are coming to Boise.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Boise:

HOMESHAKE + Salami Rose Joe Louis Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:30 PM

Address: 111 N 11th St, Boise, ID 83702

HOMESHAKE back in Boise on May 19th, 2022 for a show at Neurolux in support of new album out September 2021.

DEAD HORSES Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 1009 W Main St, Boise, ID 83702

Americana duo Dead Horses back in Boise on Nov 20th for a show at The Olympic.

Idaho Remodeling & Design Show Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: 850 West Front Street, Boise, ID 83702

Idaho's Premier Home Improvement Show is coming this spring to inspire you with hundreds of ideas for your remodeling project!

Taco 2s-Day Birthday Bash Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:22 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:22 PM

Address: TBD, Boise, ID 83702

What better way to celebrate the ULTIMATE 2's DAY than with a TACO TUESDAY BIRTHDAY BASH?

Jo Koy Boise, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 233 S Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID 83702

COMEDIAN JO KOY ANNOUNCES 2ND NORTH AMERICAN LEG TO JUST KIDDING WORLD TOUR