Fayetteville calendar: What's coming up

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fayetteville:

2021 Pinwheel Masquerade Ball & Auction to Unmask Child Abuse Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 536 N Eastern Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us for our Annual Pinwheel Masquerade Ball & Auction to Unmask Child Abuse.

Succulent Pumpkin Workshop at Turner Lane Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 242 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us to make a Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece. Price includes all supplies plus a "goody bag."

Church 13th Anniversary Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 601 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Guest Preacher, Pastor Michael McGill of Grace Place Christian Church. Theme: "Revived, Renewed and Restored for Purpose"

Deep Breathing Meditation Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 Anderson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Deep breathing is one of the most effective ways to start meditating and can be performed anywhere. The two key elements of any meditation p

INAUGURAL FALL GALA Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Each year The Washington Apparel Company hosts it's fall/winter ball. A formal evening of fun and fashion as we present our upcoming looks.