Fayetteville calendar: What's coming up
(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fayetteville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 536 N Eastern Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Join us for our Annual Pinwheel Masquerade Ball & Auction to Unmask Child Abuse.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 242 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Join us to make a Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece. Price includes all supplies plus a "goody bag."
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 601 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Guest Preacher, Pastor Michael McGill of Grace Place Christian Church. Theme: "Revived, Renewed and Restored for Purpose"
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 124 Anderson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Deep breathing is one of the most effective ways to start meditating and can be performed anywhere. The two key elements of any meditation p
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Each year The Washington Apparel Company hosts it's fall/winter ball. A formal evening of fun and fashion as we present our upcoming looks.
