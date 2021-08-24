Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 7 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Fayetteville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fayetteville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSXXg_0bbOnUaY00

2021 Pinwheel Masquerade Ball & Auction to Unmask Child Abuse

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 536 N Eastern Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us for our Annual Pinwheel Masquerade Ball & Auction to Unmask Child Abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTmPO_0bbOnUaY00

Succulent Pumpkin Workshop at Turner Lane

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 242 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Join us to make a Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece. Price includes all supplies plus a "goody bag."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKPDM_0bbOnUaY00

Church 13th Anniversary

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 601 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Guest Preacher, Pastor Michael McGill of Grace Place Christian Church. Theme: "Revived, Renewed and Restored for Purpose"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeVU3_0bbOnUaY00

Deep Breathing Meditation

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 Anderson Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Deep breathing is one of the most effective ways to start meditating and can be performed anywhere. The two key elements of any meditation p

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cQl5K_0bbOnUaY00

INAUGURAL FALL GALA

Fayetteville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 109 Green Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

Each year The Washington Apparel Company hosts it's fall/winter ball. A formal evening of fun and fashion as we present our upcoming looks.

