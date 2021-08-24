Live events Pensacola — what’s coming up

(PENSACOLA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Pensacola calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pensacola:

VIP $20 PF21 Presale #2 Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

VIP $20 PF21 Presale #2 at Shriners Location (CASTLE Looking building), 800 West 9 Mile Road, Pensacola, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:00 pm

Justin Jeansonne in Concert @ Whiskey Runners Saloon Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 610 E 9 Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL

He's a US Marine Corps Vet...And He's one Hell of a Country Singer... Justin Jeansonne is back in concert at Whiskey Runners Saloon!! Check out Justin Jeansonne Music

Volunteer Orientation Training Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Please join us 24-Aug from 6pm-8pm for Volunteer Orientation. This volunteer training is for any new or existing volunteer who has yet to attend. RSVP at...

Elephant Spray-Choose YOUR background color Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 4771 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL

Ages 18+ We ask you to PLEASE review all of the following: All of the following policies are in place & observed to allow us to provide a great time out for all of our guests. Plan to arrive no...

Taco Agave Happy Hour Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 S Palafox St, Pensacola, FL

Everyone loves a good Happy Hour! Join us Monday through Thursday from 2pm to 7pm for happy hour specials on food, liquor and most importantly, beer. $3.00 Beer of the Month $4.00 Calls - Stoli...