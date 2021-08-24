Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Live events Pensacola — what’s coming up

Pensacola News Alert
 7 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Pensacola calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pensacola:

VIP $20 PF21 Presale #2

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

VIP $20 PF21 Presale #2 at Shriners Location (CASTLE Looking building), 800 West 9 Mile Road, Pensacola, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:00 pm

Justin Jeansonne in Concert @ Whiskey Runners Saloon

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 610 E 9 Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL

He's a US Marine Corps Vet...And He's one Hell of a Country Singer... Justin Jeansonne is back in concert at Whiskey Runners Saloon!! Check out Justin Jeansonne Music

Volunteer Orientation Training

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Please join us 24-Aug from 6pm-8pm for Volunteer Orientation. This volunteer training is for any new or existing volunteer who has yet to attend. RSVP at...

Elephant Spray-Choose YOUR background color

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 4771 Bayou Blvd, Pensacola, FL

Ages 18+ We ask you to PLEASE review all of the following: All of the following policies are in place & observed to allow us to provide a great time out for all of our guests. Plan to arrive no...

Taco Agave Happy Hour

Pensacola, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 200 S Palafox St, Pensacola, FL

Everyone loves a good Happy Hour! Join us Monday through Thursday from 2pm to 7pm for happy hour specials on food, liquor and most importantly, beer. $3.00 Beer of the Month $4.00 Calls - Stoli...

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola, FL
With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Liquor#Shriners Location#Marine Corps
