Spokane, WA

Coming soon: Spokane events

 7 days ago

(SPOKANE, WA) Live events are coming to Spokane.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spokane:

Dead Horses

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Spokane

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Spokane, WA 99201

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Spokane, WA 99201

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Cory Branan

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

Carmen Jane

Spokane, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 1801 W Sunset Blvd, Spokane, WA 99201

All sales are final. Lucky You Lounge is 21+ with no exceptions. Show doors open at 7pm. Restaurant open at 3pm. Basement Lounge open at 6pm

