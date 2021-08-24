Cancel
Reno, NV

Reno events calendar

Reno Voice
Reno Voice
 7 days ago

(RENO, NV) Reno is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Reno:

Reno Paella Cookoff

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 360 East 5th Street, Reno, NV 89501

This is a culinary stand-off like you’ve never seen before. A combat-style cooking competition, with beer, cocktails, and of course Paella.

Art, Autos and Wine

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 10 Lake St, Reno, NV 89501

Art, Autos and Wine event. All proceeds benefit the National Automobile Museum.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Reno, NV 89501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Plant Based - Vegan Dinner & Flower Workshop

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 255 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501

Cafe Whitney is partnering with Helianthus Floral Design to bring you an unforgettable evening of vegan cuisine and a fun flower workshop!

Reno Voice

Reno Voice

Reno, NV
With Reno Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

