Reno events calendar

(RENO, NV) Reno is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Reno:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 360 East 5th Street, Reno, NV 89501
This is a culinary stand-off like you’ve never seen before. A combat-style cooking competition, with beer, cocktails, and of course Paella.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 10 Lake St, Reno, NV 89501
Art, Autos and Wine event. All proceeds benefit the National Automobile Museum.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Reno, NV 89501
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 255 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89501
Cafe Whitney is partnering with Helianthus Floral Design to bring you an unforgettable evening of vegan cuisine and a fun flower workshop!
