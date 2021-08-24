Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anchorage News Watch

Live events on the horizon in Anchorage

Posted by 
Anchorage News Watch
Anchorage News Watch
 7 days ago

(ANCHORAGE, AK) Live events are lining up on the Anchorage calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Anchorage area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qZx0_0bbOnMly00

Goat Yoga to End Alzheimer's

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1020 W 12th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501

All proceeds going to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s held on September 18th at Kincaid.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jVlO_0bbOnMly00

Saturday Night Speed Dating Anchorage (24-38) | Let's Get Cheeky!

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Saturday Night Speed Dating Anchorage (24-38) | Let's Get Cheeky!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305pvn_0bbOnMly00

A Decadent Six Course Evening with WhistlePig

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 939 West 5th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

One of the most sumptuous evenings of Weekends of Whiskey- six exquisite courses lavishly paired with elite-vintage Whistlepig.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fm35o_0bbOnMly00

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl - Anchorage

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 338 West 4th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

The 4th Annual Halloween Bar Craw! - Don't Miss The Biggest Crawl Of The Year!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpLAU_0bbOnMly00

Alaska Aviation Hall of Fame

Anchorage, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 820 West 7th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99501

Honoring: Ted Stevens - Lifetime Achievement Award Bob and Marge Baker - Aviation Entrepreneur Ronald Sheardown - Pathway & Explorer Pilot

Learn More

Comments / 0

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage, AK
267
Followers
242
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Halloween#4th Avenue#Whistlepig
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy