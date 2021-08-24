Cancel
Salem, OR

Salem events coming up

Posted by 
Salem Daily
Salem Daily
 7 days ago

(SALEM, OR) Salem has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrOOs_0bbOnK0W00

[Salem] Salsa Night

Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3960 Center St NE, Salem, OR

8pm-late ::: Admission: class at 8pm $10; Dancing at 9pm free ::: class at 8pm, cost $10. Salsa music at 9pm till close (no cover)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLn9c_0bbOnK0W00

S.W.E.A.T.

Salem, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:45 PM

Address: 4825 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR

QFIT MEMBERSHIP ONLY: SWEAT-High volume, high repetition, and a ton of variety. Get ready for most intense exercise class of your life. Taught by Salem’s top trainers, this class is fueled by...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMMOn_0bbOnK0W00

Smokus Pocus: A 420 Magic Show

Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:15 PM

Address: 187 High Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

After a year of quarantine, it’s time to do fun shit.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8394_0bbOnK0W00

SSHS 10-ish Year Reunion

Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 4106 State Street, Salem, OR 97301

Reunion event of South Salem High School Class of 2010

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1m8z_0bbOnK0W00

Salem Home, Garden & Wedding Show

Salem, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2330 17th Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301

Join us on October 15th, 16th, & 17th for our Fall Home, Garden & Wedding Show at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center.

Learn More

Salem Daily

Salem Daily

Salem, OR
