Laredo calendar: Coming events
(LAREDO, TX) Laredo has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Laredo area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 418 Crossroads Loop, Laredo, TX
BIKE NIGHTS ARE BACK!! Come join us for live music Free Food & Free Refreshments & Drawings every 30 Minutes More to be announced soon! Spread the word, Bike Nights are BACK! Also check out other...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Laredo, TX 78040
Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Join us in Laredo as we kick off the Cigna 2022 benefits!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Laredo, Laredo, TX 78040
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Laredo, Laredo, TX 78040
FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.
