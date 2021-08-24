Cancel
Laredo, TX

Laredo calendar: Coming events

(LAREDO, TX) Laredo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laredo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31X2kB_0bbOnJ7n00

Laredo H-D Bike Night

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 418 Crossroads Loop, Laredo, TX

BIKE NIGHTS ARE BACK!! Come join us for live music Free Food & Free Refreshments & Drawings every 30 Minutes More to be announced soon! Spread the word, Bike Nights are BACK! Also check out other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=197wcr_0bbOnJ7n00

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Laredo

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Laredo, TX 78040

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPFle_0bbOnJ7n00

Laredo Cigna AEP Kick Off

Laredo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us in Laredo as we kick off the Cigna 2022 benefits!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEIdr_0bbOnJ7n00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Laredo, Laredo, TX 78040

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIZa2_0bbOnJ7n00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Laredo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Laredo, Laredo, TX 78040

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

With Laredo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

