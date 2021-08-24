Cancel
Toledo, OH

Live events Toledo — what’s coming up

Toledo News Watch
 7 days ago

(TOLEDO, OH) Toledo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Toledo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dh80_0bbOnIF400

BLACK MEN MATTER PHOTOSHOOT

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 151 North Michigan Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Black Men Matter Photoshoot, celebrating the essence, value and importance of black men in our community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbr1N_0bbOnIF400

Beer Run - Maumee Bay Brewery | 2021 Ohio Brewery Running Series

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 27 Broadway Street, Toledo, OH 43604

We are all about having fun, being active, and giving back!  Join us at Maumee Bay Brewpub as we run for beer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i33UD_0bbOnIF400

Tasting & Tour At Toledo Spirits & HEAVY Beer Company (Sunday, 9/19)

Toledo, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Enjoy a tour and tasting at both the Toledo Spirits distillery and HEAVY Beer Company brewery.

ABOUT

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

