Live events Toledo — what’s coming up

(TOLEDO, OH) Toledo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Toledo:

BLACK MEN MATTER PHOTOSHOOT Toledo, OH

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 151 North Michigan Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Black Men Matter Photoshoot, celebrating the essence, value and importance of black men in our community.

Beer Run - Maumee Bay Brewery | 2021 Ohio Brewery Running Series Toledo, OH

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 27 Broadway Street, Toledo, OH 43604

We are all about having fun, being active, and giving back! Join us at Maumee Bay Brewpub as we run for beer!

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604

Enjoy a tour and tasting at both the Toledo Spirits distillery and HEAVY Beer Company brewery.