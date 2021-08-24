Live events coming up in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Lubbock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lubbock:

AAF LBK September Monthly Luncheon Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1109 Broadway Street, Lubbock, TX 79401

Monthly Luncheon featuring Blake Coker: Digital Marketing: Deciphering the Right Strategy

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Lazer Lloyd with special guests John Sprott & Ron Riley - Live at the Cactus Theater!

Gift Certificates for 2021 Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

$20.00 Gift Certificates are only sold at our Historic Cactus Theater Box Office! Hours are Monday thru Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

10/10 Lubbock Tiffwich Block Party hosted by Tiff's Treats Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 411 University Ave, 200, Lubbock, TX 79401

Join us at our Lubbock Tiffwich Block Party for sweet treats, music and games- all for a great cause!

Los Chicos del 512 – The Ultimate Selena Experience - Showtime 9:45pm Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Los Chicos del 512 – The Ultimate Selena Experience - Live at the Cactus Theater!