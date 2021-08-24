Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

Live events coming up in Lubbock

Posted by 
Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 7 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Lubbock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lubbock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4AKx_0bbOnGTc00

AAF LBK September Monthly Luncheon

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1109 Broadway Street, Lubbock, TX 79401

Monthly Luncheon featuring Blake Coker: Digital Marketing: Deciphering the Right Strategy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk0ce_0bbOnGTc00

Lazer Lloyd w/ special guests John Sprott & Ron Riley - Live at the Cactus!

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Lazer Lloyd with special guests John Sprott & Ron Riley - Live at the Cactus Theater!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ou2k_0bbOnGTc00

Gift Certificates for 2021

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

$20.00 Gift Certificates are only sold at our Historic Cactus Theater Box Office! Hours are Monday thru Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etX9T_0bbOnGTc00

10/10 Lubbock Tiffwich Block Party hosted by Tiff's Treats

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 411 University Ave, 200, Lubbock, TX 79401

Join us at our Lubbock Tiffwich Block Party for sweet treats, music and games- all for a great cause!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVBys_0bbOnGTc00

Los Chicos del 512 – The Ultimate Selena Experience - Showtime 9:45pm

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 1812 Buddy Holly Ave, Lubbock, TX 79401

Los Chicos del 512 – The Ultimate Selena Experience - Live at the Cactus Theater!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
296
Followers
417
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Holly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Digital Marketing#Sun Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy