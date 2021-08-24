Akron calendar: Events coming up

(AKRON, OH) Akron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Akron area:

Trash 'n' Treat Canal Cleanup Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 380 West Crosier Street, Akron, OH 44311

Join the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition for our annual Trash 'n' Treat Canal Cleanup along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail!

Switch with Special guest Willie B. & Friends and Floco Torres Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

Switch with special guests Willie B. & Friends and Floco Torres

Ohio Promise: Opportunity Agenda Tour: Akron Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 550 South Arlington Street, Akron, OH 44306

Join Leader Emilia Sykes for the third Akron stop of the Ohio Promise: Opportunity Agenda Tour.

DRIVE THRU TRUNK OR TREAT Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1316 Kentucky Avenue, Akron, OH 44314

We are a church located in the Kenmore area that loves giving back to the community. Come on thru and get some treats and get your shine on!

Anchors, Patterns, and Paces Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 West Bartges Street, Akron, OH 44311

This is going to be a groundbreaking weekend. Find your Anchor, Set your pace, start new patterns