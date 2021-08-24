Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Akron calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Akron Times
Akron Times
 7 days ago

(AKRON, OH) Akron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Akron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nxpR_0bbOnFat00

Trash 'n' Treat Canal Cleanup

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 380 West Crosier Street, Akron, OH 44311

Join the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition for our annual Trash 'n' Treat Canal Cleanup along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmjHV_0bbOnFat00

Switch with Special guest Willie B. & Friends and Floco Torres

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 200 South Main Street, Akron, OH 44308

Switch with special guests Willie B. & Friends and Floco Torres

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnurG_0bbOnFat00

Ohio Promise: Opportunity Agenda Tour: Akron

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 550 South Arlington Street, Akron, OH 44306

Join Leader Emilia Sykes for the third Akron stop of the Ohio Promise: Opportunity Agenda Tour.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8DFW_0bbOnFat00

DRIVE THRU TRUNK OR TREAT

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1316 Kentucky Avenue, Akron, OH 44314

We are a church located in the Kenmore area that loves giving back to the community. Come on thru and get some treats and get your shine on!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MedpB_0bbOnFat00

Anchors, Patterns, and Paces

Akron, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 West Bartges Street, Akron, OH 44311

This is going to be a groundbreaking weekend. Find your Anchor, Set your pace, start new patterns

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Akron Times

Akron Times

Akron, OH
566
Followers
437
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

With Akron Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
City
Arlington, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Erie Canal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy