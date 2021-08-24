Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee events coming soon

Tallahassee Daily
 7 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Tallahassee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tallahassee:

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Dedman 2021 Honors & Awards Dinner

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 South Gadsden Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Join us for a dinner recognizing the FSU Dedman College of Hospitality 2020 & 2021 Alumni Honorees.

Speed Reading Class - Tallahassee

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Tallahassee, FL 32301

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

3rd Annual BKG&MTF Dance

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 276 North Magnolia Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Join us for drinks and dancing at the dinner afterparty!

2021 Champs for the Children 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Tallahassee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Tallahassee, FL 32301

We are so excited to team up again with Megan Osborne, Mrs Northern Virginia, as a Champion for our Children!

Tallahassee Daily

ABOUT

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

