Events on the Greensboro calendar
(GREENSBORO, NC) Greensboro is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Greensboro area:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Premiere performance of downtown parks Artist in Residence, Alexandra Joye Warren and JOYEMOVEMENT dance company.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 200 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
This is your chance to grab a mic and show us what you've got!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 117 North Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
EACH AND EVERY TUESDAY COME VIBE WITH THE #1 EVENT PLANNERS IN NC. TACOOOOOOOOO TUESDAYYYYYYYYYS AT 117 IS A GUARANTEED VIBE EACH WEEK.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Break out those dancing shoes and get ready to groove with us!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 212 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
DESIRE // Experience the Glory of God "And I will shake all nations, and they shall come to the Desire of All Nations..." Haggai 2:7 NKJV
