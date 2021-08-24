Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Events on the Greensboro calendar

Greensboro News Flash
Greensboro News Flash
 7 days ago

(GREENSBORO, NC) Greensboro is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greensboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMqIZ_0bbOn35Q00

A Wicked Silence Premiere

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Premiere performance of downtown parks Artist in Residence, Alexandra Joye Warren and JOYEMOVEMENT dance company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1hA8_0bbOn35Q00

Downtown Karaoke & Line Dancing

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

This is your chance to grab a mic and show us what you've got!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmhK0_0bbOn35Q00

PRETTY GIRLS LOVE TACO TUESDAY @ 117

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 117 North Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

EACH AND EVERY TUESDAY COME VIBE WITH THE #1 EVENT PLANNERS IN NC. TACOOOOOOOOO TUESDAYYYYYYYYYS AT 117 IS A GUARANTEED VIBE EACH WEEK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FlDj_0bbOn35Q00

National Dance Day GSO

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 208 North Davie Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

Break out those dancing shoes and get ready to groove with us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaXXz_0bbOn35Q00

DESIRE // Rooftop Worship // Kress Terrace

Greensboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 212 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

DESIRE // Experience the Glory of God "And I will shake all nations, and they shall come to the Desire of All Nations..." Haggai 2:7 NKJV

