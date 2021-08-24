Madison calendar: Events coming up

(MADISON, WI) Madison is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Madison:

Movies in the Park - Disney Nature Wings of Life Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Come to the Lussier Family Heritage Center for an outdoor screening of Disney Nature's Wings of Life, sponsored by Festival Foods! Please bring your own chairs and blankets and set-up 6 ft. from...

Wii Bowling Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 330 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI

Gather round for some friendly competition. A great way to get a little exercise and meet other people. Join our Wii bowling league. Maximum 4 people sitting in chairs. Please stay in your chair...

Trombone Shorty im Madison beim The Sylvee Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 25 S Livingston St, Madison, WI

FPC Live Presents: TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE with DJ Logic at The Sylvee Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Doors 6:30PM | Show 8:00PM All Ages Tickets $29.50 GA | Reserved Available Service fee-free...

CHAARG Weekly Workout - Dance Life Madison, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 Langdon Street, Madison, WI 53706

Join us for a dance burlesque workout at Memorial Union this week! :)

South Madison Farmers Market - Labor Temple Madison, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1602 S Park St UNIT 106, Madison, WI

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 25 - October 31, 2021Sundays, 11AM - 3PMMay 25 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays, 2PM - 6PMLocation: Madison Labor Temple - 1605 S